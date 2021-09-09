Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daily Covid bulletin: Two deaths, 29 fresh cases in Punjab, infection toll reaches 16,451
chandigarh news

Daily Covid bulletin: Two deaths, 29 fresh cases in Punjab, infection toll reaches 16,451

Twenty-three people recovered from the Covid-19 infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169
By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Till now, the Covid-19 infection has claimed 16,451 lives in Punjab. (HT Photo)

Two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 29 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 6,00,940, according to a medical bulletin of the state health department. Till now, the infection has claimed 16,451 lives in the state. Among the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven cases, followed by four each in Barnala and Pathankot.

The number of active cases in the state was 320. Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,169.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC judgment on interim protection from arrest to ex-DGP Sumedh Saini today

Cong’s Khemkaran MLA, father omit Navjot Sidhu, commend Capt Amarinder in turnaround

Punjab-origin MP condemns killing of 23-yr-old Sikh youth in Canada

SAD panel to hold talks with farm union leaders today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP