Daily Covid caseload continues to drop as only 115 test +ve in Ludhiana

Six more persons succumbed to Covid in the district on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 2,041 even as daily cases continued to fall with only 115 testing positive in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, 135 fresh cases were reported with the figure falling below 200 for the first time in three months. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic is 85,704, including 81,553 recoveries.

There are 2,110 active cases in the district at present. Currently, 32 Covid patients are on ventilator support in the city.

DC rolls out directions for district

A day after the state government announced certain relaxations, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma rolled out fresh directions on Tuesday.

There will be no change in the weekend curfew as all shops have been ordered to remain shut over the weekend. The latest edition of the lockdown allows shops to stay open till 6pm while private offices can function at 50% capacity. Up to 20 people will be allowed to attend gatherings such as weddings and cremations, states the decision taken by the state government. It has also allowed recruitment exams, sports training, and organising of national and international events.

Tent dealers’ body seeks relief

The Punjab Tent Dealers’ Welfare Association met the deputy commissioner on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding relief for the sector. Chief patron Vijay K Singla from Moga said the pandemic has adversely affected the wedding business, while also casting a shadow on related sectors such as catering, marriage palaces, DJ, flower decoration, photography, bands as well as lighting.

General secretary Shiv Shanker Rai demanded that the number of guests currently allowed at weddings be increased from 20 so that they can prevent the labourers engaged in this industry from going back to their native states.

The representatives also sought that the government should direct the landlords to waive rent of those connected with the industry for this period as their businesses are “doomed”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal asked the government to allow the shops to open on Sundays. Ruing losses, mandal’s general secretary Sunil Mehra expressed dissatisfaction over the announcement that curfew will continue on Sundays. He pointed out that traders from Punjab and other parts of the country usually visit the wholesale markets of the city and other trading hubs on Sundays and therefore continuing curfew restrictions on Sundays is not “justified”.

He urged the chief minister to withdraw the Sunday restrictions as the count of Covid cases has reduced in the state.