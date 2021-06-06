Daily Covid cases stay below 100 across Chandigarh tricity for second day in a row

The daily Covid-19 cases remained below 100 across the tricity for the second consecutive day on Saturday, though there was a slight rise in the number of people getting infected.

Mohali led Saturday’s tally with 99 people testing positive, up from 88 on Friday; Chandigarh had 98 cases, against 70 a day ago, and Panchkula 66, for the second straight day.

With this, tricity’s cumulative fresh cases (263) also remained below 300 for the second day in a row. On Friday, the figure had dropped below 300 for the first time since March 11 when 296 people had tested positive.

Thereon, the second wave climbed vigorously for 60 days until May 10, which saw cases touching the peak of 2,612. But, in the 26 subsequent days, in a steady downturn, tricity’s daily cases have plunged by 90%.

On the deaths’ front, eight people succumbed to the virus – compared to six on Friday and four the day before, which was lowest since the all-time high of 38 on May 5.

Mohali reported five deaths, Chandigarh three, while Panchkula had no fatality for the third day in a row.

Since the advent of June, Panchkula has recorded no death on four of the five days, but three people died on June 2. At 23, Mohali has the highest fatalities this month and Chandigarh 15.

In the same period in May, when the second wave was surging, Mohali had 56 deaths, Chandigarh 54 and Panchkula 27.

Meanwhile, the active cases dipped further to 3,223, from Friday’s 3,502 and the peak of 24,201 recorded on May 12. The recovery rate also continued to remain above 95% across the tricity.

All deceased in UT men

The latest fatalities in Chandigarh included three men, aged 57, 51 and 42, residents of Sector 40, Mauli Jagran and Manimajr, respectively. The fresh cases, which comprised 56 men and 42 women, took the total to 60,585. Among them, 925 patients are still recuperating, 58,892 have been cured and 768 have died.

Mohali’s toll reached 986 with five people succumbing on Saturday. The district’s caseload stands at 67,204, of which 1,759 cases are active. As many as 64,459 people have recovered.

Panchkula’s total cases and deaths reached 30,305 and 352, respectively. A total of 539 patients are under treatment in the district and 352 have lost their lives.

Milkha Singh’s condition better than yesterday: PGI

The health of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, who is getting treated for Covid-19 at PGIMER, continued to show improvement on Saturday.

A four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, Singh was admitted to the ICU of PGIMER’s NHE block on June 3 due to dipping oxygen levels.

“On the basis of all medical parameters on Saturday, his condition is better than yesterday. He is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER.

His wife, Nirmal Kaur, 82, is also battling the virus in the ICU of Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where she is on high-flow oxygen therapy.