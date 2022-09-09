Dalai Lama pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Friday mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, who passed away at the age of 96.

In a message to her son King Charles III, the spiritual leader expressed deep sadness over the Queen’s death and offered heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of the UK. “I remember seeing photographs of her coronation in magazines when I was young in Tibet,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

“Her reign, as Britain’s longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today,” he said.

“Your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure,” he wrote, concluding his letter with prayers and good wishes.

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, also extended his heartfelt condolences. “On behalf of all the Tibetans worldwide, I extend my deepest condolences to all members of the Royal Family,” he wrote.

“Her loss is deeply felt by people around the world. Her grace, dignity, and dedication will be looked upon by the generations. May Almighty give strength to the grieving family during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

