Dalai Lama undergoes knee replacement surgery in New Delhi

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, underwent knee replacement surgery in New Delhi on Monday, his office said.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama. (File)

“Today, His Holiness underwent a successful surgery on his left knee. His right knee was operated on in New York in 2024. All the staff at Apollo Hospital have been absolutely wonderful,” said Dr Tsetan Dorji Sadutshang, the personal physician to the Dalai Lama, in a video statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 90-year-old spiritual leader left his exile home in Dharamshala on Friday for Delhi to undergo treatment for his left knee. “Following today’s procedure, His Holiness returned to his hospital room in stable condition. His recovery is progressing well, and he remains in good spirits. The medical, nursing, and administrative teams at Apollo Hospital have been providing exceptional care, support and attention. We are deeply grateful for their professionalism, dedication, and kindness,” reads a medical bulletin on the spiritual leader’s official X account.

Earlier, in June 2024, the Dalai Lama underwent a successful right knee replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and made an excellent recovery.

Following recovery, the Dalai Lama is expected to travel to Ladakh toward the end of June for an extended stay. The 14th Dalai Lama, travels to Ladakh from Dharamshala during the monsoon season, seeking the region’s drier and more temperate climate. Last year, he visited Ladakh in July.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}