Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi on his 71st birthday

Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday.

“I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about, despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe,” the 86-year-old spiritual leader wrote in a letter to the PM.

As the most populous democratic nation in the world, the Dalai Lama wrote, India’s success benefits not only the people of the country, but also contributes to the development of the world as a whole.

“Whenever I have the occasion to do so, I regularly commend India for its robust democracy, its deeply rooted religious pluralism and for its remarkable harmony and stability,” added the Dalai Lama.

For us Tibetans living in exile, he added, India is not only our spiritual refuge, but for more than 62 years has also been our physical home.

He also thanked the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality they have received.