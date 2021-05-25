Dalal seeks probe by commission of inquiry against BJP-JJP regime

Former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal on Tuesday sought appointment of a commission of inquiry to look into the alleged acts of omission and commission of the BJP-JJP regime in state during the ongoing pandemic.

Dalal, who submitted a representation in this regard to the Haryana governor, accused the state government of failing in tackling black marketing of medicines and shortage of hospital infrastructure during the pandemic.

“Haryana has also borne the brunt of the epidemic where lakhs have been affected and thousands have died, mostly without proper medical care and attention. In fact, the second wave has exposed the hollow claims of the Haryana government regarding everything being normal and under control. No set Covid protocol was followed and there was persistent shortage of medicines, beds, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals which led to hoarding and black marketing,” the Congress leader said.

Dalal alleged that a blunder was committed by the state government when it decided to use industrial oxygen for medical purposes. The outcome has opened Pandora’s box as incidence of new life-threatening diseases such as black fungus have been seen.

‘ALLEGATIONS BASELESS, PREPOSTEROUS’

Rebutting Dalal’s allegations, a government spokesperson said that the observations made in the representation were baseless and preposterous.

“The Haryana government has not only been on its toes right from day one but has also taken a large number of preventive measures in anticipation to avert the catastrophe caused by Covid-19. That is why the fatality rate in state has remained around 1 % and the recovery rate has been around 95%,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that a provision of 13,949 oxygen beds and 5,350 ventilator beds has been made in state. “Haryana is not only the first state to conduct a door-to-door survey in the rural pockets but the campaign of test, track and treat ensured that the pandemic was contained well in time,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said Dalal’s comments regarding use of industrial oxygen were unscientific. “The industrial oxygen was converted to medical grade and then used in hospitals,” the spokesperson said.