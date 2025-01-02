Dalit girl’s suicide; Bhiwani: Deceased not harassed by college for fee: Principal

A day after the Bhiwani police arrested the 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a 22-year-old Dalit woman student, who allegedly committed suicide on December 24 after reportedly being denied permission to appear in the exam over unpaid fee, the college principal Sarita (who goes by her first name) on Thursday appeared before the media for the first time and turned down the allegations saying that the college had not demanded any fee from the deceased. Sarita said that the accused person has never visited the college. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking to the media, Sarita said that the arrested man Rahul Kumar has no connection with the college management and his father Hanuman is in-charge of the transportation department only and not the owner of the college.

“The college is run by Loharu MLA Rajvir Fartiya. The allegations that the Dalit woman was not allowed to appear in the exam are false and she had appeared in all exams held recently. Our management has called neither the woman nor her father for the fee. College owner Rajvir Fartiya on June 24 last year had announced plans to provide free education and transportation to all girl students and the girl’s father had paid ₹11,000 of the admission fee in 2023, a year after the admission,” she added.

The principal alleged that some people are politicising the issue to score brownie points, and the college management has no role in the woman’s suicide case.

On being asked about the role of accused Rahul in the college functioning, Sarita said that the accused person has never visited the college.

As per sources, the deceased woman had also signed on a document in which the college management had waived off her tuition and transportation fee along with other woman students.

A three-member committee formed by Bhiwani deputy commissioner led by Loharu SDM Manoj Kumar on Thursday visited the college premises and sought documents from the authorities related to fees and students, who did not appear in the exam.

A police official pleading anonymity said that the deceased woman and the arrested man had talked frequently on phone and even the duo talked on December 24 when the woman ended life.

The BJP leaders had protested demanding arrest of the local Congress MLA Rajvir Fartiya, who is the owner of the college. The girl students also held demonstrations and accused people of defaming the institute.