Dalit man’s suicide in Sangrur: Four held on abetment charges, SIT set up

The Punjab Police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death by suicide of a 47-year-old Dalit man in Sangrur district, a senior officer said, adding that four people have been arrested and booked for abetment of suicide and hurling caste-based insults at him. The incident occurred a day after his public confrontation with state finance minister Harpal Cheema over the drug crisis in the region.

According to the police, the five accused have been booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (HT File)

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“An SIT has been formed after the victim’s family demanded an inquiry,” said Dirba DSP Rupinder Kaur Bajwa.

During a public event in Dirba’s Toor Banjara village on Sunday, the victim had approached Cheema on stage to appeal for help regarding his son’s drug addiction.

Bajwa said the victim informed that his son uses drugs and sought to know about the supplier. A police team visited his home at his request to question his son about the drugs supplier, the DSP added.

In a police complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered, the family of the deceased alleged that local leaders viewed the police presence as a humiliation to the village. Five villagers — Baljit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Vicky Singh, Gona Singh, and Baljinder Kaur, the sarpanch — allegedly subjected the victim to casteist slurs and demanded that he issue a public apology before the panchayat on Monday, the FIR states.

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{{^usCountry}} Distressed by the harassment, the FIR states, the man consumed poison and later died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Monday night. The five accused have been booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Distressed by the harassment, the FIR states, the man consumed poison and later died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Monday night. The five accused have been booked under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of BNS and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Cong, BJP corner AAP govt

The incident sparked a political row, with the Congress and BJP attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding Cheema and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the death exposed what he called “jungle raj” in Punjab’s handling of the drugs crisis. “Bhagwant Mann must resign immediately,” Bhatia said.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly and Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa said: “The demand of the entire Punjab, is that because Harpal Singh Cheema’s name has been mentioned in the dying declaration, in a case of abetment to suicide, the present government must first take the resignation of Cheema and remove him from office.”

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‘Vulture politics’ by Oppn: AAP

While Cheema could not be reached for his comments, the AAP accused the opposition parties of indulging in an extremely insensitive “vulture politics” and rushing to politicalise every tragedy to derive political mileage.

In a video message, AAP Punjab state general secretary, organisation, and media in-charge Baltej Pannu questioned the opposition parties’ record, saying that similar sensitivity was absent during previous governments when people lost their lives. Pannu pointed out that the opposition had immediately moved to exploit the tragedy politically. “One person committed suicide and they immediately set out to do politics over his dead body. His last rites were performed with the consent of his family. Despite this, they are refusing to stop this politics,” he said.

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Several political leaders including Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Vijay Inder Singla, and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, visited the village and met with the family.

SC panel seeks report from chief secy, DGP in 5 days

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has also issued a notice to the director general of police, Punjab, chief secretary, Sangrur deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to submit an action taken report within 5 days.

“Please take notice that in case the commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the commission,” it said.

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(With inputs from Pragati Chawla and Himanshi Sharma)