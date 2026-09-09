Gzb: F.I.R names two women for abetting suicide of PhD student

Days after a 23-year-old PhD student allegedly died after jumping from the 27th floor of a high-rise in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad police late Monday night registered an FIR against two women for allegedly abetting his suicide, officers said. The deceased, originally of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, had been staying with his aunt’s family for about a week before the August 25 incident, police said.

The FIR was registered at Vijay Nagar police station on a complaint by the deceased’s uncle under BNS Section 108 (abetting suicide). One accused is a friend of the deceased, while the other is a common friend of the two, police said.

“We registered an FIR upon a complaint given by his uncle. The FIR alleges the role of two women behind the incident. Both have been named in the FIR. The family suspects their role and has requested the police to investigate the case,” Dharam Pal, SHO of the Vijay Nagar police station, told HT.

The deceased, originally of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, had been staying with his aunt’s family for about a week before the August 25 incident, police said. He was pursuing his PhD from a college affiliated to Delhi University, they added.

The FIR mentioned the family had “serious suspicion” about the deceased’s girlfriend and their common friend and sought an impartial probe, including securing forensic, electronic and CCTV evidence.

“The police will now try to find the alleged role of the two women and will also gather electronic evidence, including the mobile records and other forms of data. An investigation is on in the case, and the role of those named will be thoroughly probed,” the SHO said.

Police did not recover any suicide note, he added.