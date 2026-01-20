Dalit remark row: Channi accuses rivals of bid to tarnish Congress image

Facing backlash over his remarks on Dalit representation, Jalandhar MP and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday accused political rivals of attempting to tarnish the Congress party’s image. Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Speaking at Thikriwala village in Barnala after paying tribute to freedom fighter Sardar Sewa Singh Thikriwala, Channi sought to project a unified front. He defended his tenure as CM, asserting that his policies, such as the waiver of electricity bills and universal distribution of school uniforms, were designed for the collective benefit of all Punjabis, regardless of caste.

“Punjab is like a bouquet of diverse religions and castes. My vision has always been to develop the state by taking every community and section of society along,” Channi said.

The controversy erupted after a video, reportedly from a meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday, surfaced online. In the clip, Channi is purportedly heard questioning the party’s leadership structure in a state where the Dalit population stands between 35% and 38%. “The Punjab (Congress) president, the CLP leader, the women’s wing chief, and even the AICC general secretary in-charge are all from the upper castes. Where do Dalits go?” Channi is heard saying in the video. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Seizing the moment, BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon took to X to invite Channi to join the saffron party, praising his “leadership” on Dalit issues. However, Channi dismissed rumours of a defection, calling himself a “true soldier” of the Congress and asserting his commitment to the party’s future.