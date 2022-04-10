Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launches own party in Ambala

Dalit rights activist Kanta Allaria launched her own political party, Mission Ekta Party, here on Saturday. She said that its goal is to implement the Constitution to empower citizens to rise above discrimination on caste lines.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Ambala City, the leaders called out the tagline of the party – “Na Jati Na Dharma Humanity Hi Karma” and said that her party manifesto was based on the Constitution, which grants equal rights to all Indians.

“The Constitution inspires us to follow the path of humanity. Most political parties have exploited the people of India on the basis of religion and it is obvious that this is a plan to bind the youth to the chains of slavery,” said Allaria.

Targeting BJP, Congress and other parties, she said that these parties have followed the principle of divide and rule, and they are successful due to illiteracy in the country. The party’s national executive was also announced at the launch event.

Allaria has contested several elections unsuccessfully with various political parties and as an independent. She was an active face in the farmer’s agitation against the now-scrapped three farm laws.