Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Damdami Taksal-managed gurdwara head murdered in Punjab's Gurdaspur

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Balwinder Singh, who was associated with Damdami Taksal for decades, was from the Sangrawan faction led by Giani Ram Singh. He was the nephew of the Sikh seminary’s 13th chief, Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale. He was also an office-bearer of the Sant Samaj.

Balwinder Singh, 60, who headed the Damdami Taksal-managed gurdwara near Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district, was murdered allegedly by a sewadar (voluntary help) on Tuesday night.

Balwinder Singh, 60, who headed the Damdami Taksal-managed gurdwara near Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district, was murdered on the premises on Tuesday night. (Representational image)
Balwinder Singh, 60, who headed the Damdami Taksal-managed gurdwara near Ghuman village of Gurdaspur district, was murdered on the premises on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

In the CCTV footage, the sewadar is seen fleeing Gurdwara Guru Amardas Jee at Athwal village on the banks of a canal on the Mehta-Ghuman road after hacking the gurdwara head to death.

Balwinder Singh, who was associated with Damdami Taksal for decades, was from the Sangrawan faction led by Giani Ram Singh. He was the nephew of the Sikh seminary’s 13th chief, Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale. He was also an office-bearer of the Sant Samaj.

Ghuman police station in-charge Bikramjit Singh said, “Three persons, including accused Ramandeep Singh, were present in the gurdwara at the time of the incident. The other sewadar was sleeping in his room. Balwinder Singh’s body was recovered in the morning.”

According to the complainant, the accused, who is a resident of Salahpur village near Qadian in Gurdaspur district, stayed at the gurdwara for three-four days in a week. “The accused felt that Balwinder Singh trusted the complainant more than him. So, he might have nursed a grudge,” Bikramjit Singh said.

A search is on for the absconding accused. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

As news spread, religious personalities reached the gurdwara, including Giani Ram Singh. SGPC member and the son of Sant Kartar Singh Bhindranwale, Bhai Manjit Singh, said he suspected a conspiracy to eliminate Balwinder Singh.

Chandigarh
