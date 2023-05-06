Ludhiana: Dangling wires turn markets to death traps

A web of electricity wires, loosely hanging at perilously low levels, is seen in almost all areas of Ludhiana, especially the narrow lanes and bazaars. According to locals, multiple complaints have been lodged in the electricity department, but the concerned authorities have failed in taking any concrete measures.

Speaking about the issue, several shopkeepers in Meena Bazaar and Barsati Bazaar areas claimed that strong winds and rain induce hazardous sparks in the wires dangling around their shops.

“During rain or even when there is high power demand in the area, dozens of sparking incidents occur with explosion-like sounds, as if someone is bursting fire-crackers. At times, workers have had narrow escapes from getting electrocuted due to low-lying wires” said Ashish Adya, owner of a shop in Meena Bazaar.

Residents of Chaura Bazaar, Gur Mandi and surrounding areas say that they keep personal fire extinguishers ready at all times as fires break out and sparking of wires has become an everyday affair.

“Whenever fires or sparks erupt in these wires, we curb them ourselves with the help of sand and fire extinguishers. Many times, we have to make a call to the power department and ask them to cut the power supply of the affected area to prevent any untoward incident,” said Vishal Goyal, a shopkeeper in Chaura Bazaar.

Many shopkeepers expressed distress over the fact that they were unable to extend sheds in front of their shop due to mismanagement of wires above their shops. Due to this, rain water enters their shops and damages the goods.

Commenting on the dilapidated infrastructure, SR Vashishat, chief engineer of central zone, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), said, “The department is aware of the issue and is working to improve the infrastructure. However, areas in old city are so congested that there is barely any space to erect new electricity poles for better wiring. To upgrade the area holistically, RDSS (revamped distribution sector scheme) will be launched in Ludhiana by August, which will help us revamp the area and make it free from tangled wires.”

In 2021, cabinet committee on economic affairs approved a reforms-based and results-linked RDSS worth ₹3.03 trillion, intending to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of discoms (power distribution companies). This scheme is said to provide conditional financial assistance to strengthen the supply infrastructure of discoms.

