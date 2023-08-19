Ludhiana: Dastan-e-Sahir leaves audience regaled at SCD Govt College

In a tribute to the poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi, the alumni association of SCD Government College, in collaboration with Tehzeeb Cultural Society, presented “Dastan e Sahir” - a portrayal of Sahir’s life and work. The event, held on Saturday, at the Sahir Auditorium, left the audience mesmerized with its chaste Urdu, shedding light on lesser-known facets of Sahir’s journey from sorrows and failures to remarkable triumphs.

Storytellers performing during the Dastan-e-Sahir event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The occasion was attended by dignitaries, including the chief guest Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, a retired IAS officer and secretary cum CEO of the Indian Red Cross Society. The event also saw the presence of deputy director of higher education, Punjab, Ashwani Bhalla.

Tanvir Likhari, principal of SCD Government College, extended welcome to the guests, highlighting their commendable achievements that have brought glory to their alma mater. Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, a luminary with a decorated civil service career, and Ashim Nagpal, associated with Ishmeet Academy and youth cultural promotion, were applauded for their accomplishments.

The evening resonated with the dastaangoi of Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma from Lucknow. The storytellers offered an insightful portrayal of Sahir Ludhianvi’s life, weaving together his personal struggles, insecurities, failures and ultimate successes. The performance, previously acclaimed on international stages including London, captured the essence of Sahir’s individualism, self-esteem, humanism, as well as his quirks and maverick attitude - a portrayal that resonated deeply with the human experience.

