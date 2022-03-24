DAV College, Chandigarh, lifts Red Bull Campus Cricket north zone title

DAV College, Sector 10, on Wednesday recorded a fine two-wicket win over GGDSD College, Sector 32, in the final of Red Bull Campus Cricket north zone tournament, being held at the Mahajan School of Cricket, IT Park.

Batting first, GGDSD College scored 153 runs for the loss of five in 20 overs. Opener Jagmeet scored 83 runs while Yuvraj Rai (21) and Surya Narayan (22) were the other main scorers.

In reply, DAV College achieved the target in 19.2 overs, losing eight wickets to seal the win and the title.