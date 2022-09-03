Day 2: Fire at Tajpur dump site keeps firefighters on their toes

Fire incidents reported at the main dumping site of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tajpur road for the second consecutive day on Friday kept the firefighters on their toes.

In a relief for the residents living in the nearby areas of the dump site, the intensity of the fire has reduced and there was some relief from the air pollution, but the residents demanded that authorities should find a concrete solution to the problem.

A major fire broke out at the main dump site on Thursday and the residents living in the vicinity were left gasping for air. The firefighters remained busy dousing the flames till night and controlled the flames. But the flames reignited on Friday morning and the fire brigade was again rushed to the spot.

Councillor of ward number 15, Kanchan Malhotra stated that the civic body should find a concrete solution for the problem as residents in the nearby areas are suffering from respiratory diseases due to air pollution caused after the fire incident.

The sub-fire officer, Navrang Singh stated that the fire is now under control, but flames reignited due to generation of highly combustible methane gas from the garbage. The firefighters were deployed at the dumpsite on Friday too. It is expected that the situation will be completely under control by Friday evening.

Meanwhile, MC officials stated that the civic body has already issued a work order to a contractor for disposing of 5 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated garbage under the smart city mission. The process will commence within this month and the MC is also working on a proposal to dispose of the remaining 25 lakh metric tonnes of waste.

The firefighters stated that they faced a lot of trouble while dousing the flames during the night hours. Their vehicles get stuck in the garbage and the smoke created breathing issues.