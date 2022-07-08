Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir
As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday.
The employees’ union has been protesting against the MC over its failure in regularising the contractual staff despite the notification issued by the previous Congress government.
BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC’s Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled.
Chairperson of the employees’ union Vijay Danav said they would further raise the agitation in the coming days if their demand is not fulfilled by the civic body.
Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had also extended support to the protesting employees.
The MC officials said they were seeking clarification in this regard from the state government and the final decision has to be taken by the state government.
Meanwhile, chairperson of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission Geja Ram Valmiki also conducted a meeting with the protesting employees in Zone-A office and assured that he would take up the matter with the state government.
229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved
Mumbai According to the data available with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 80% of the pothole-related complaints the civic body received this year has been between June 30 and July 6, after the city began receiving its first spell of heavy rains on June 30. The civic body has received 229 pothole-related complaints in June and July this year through its “Pothole Fixit” mobile application, of which only 16 potholes have been fixed.
Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala's challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
Heavy rains cause rock sliding at Katraj, commuters worried
While heavy rains lashed Pune on Wednesday, a rock sliding incident near old Katraj tunnel has raised concerns among people. Residents have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation to keep a watch on digging activities. The incident occurred at 11 pm on Wednesday. A PMPML driver and conductor informed police and disaster management cell about the incident. Regular commuters are concerned as there are no protective measures undertaken by the PMC.
60-year age bar for life convicts removed; move aimed at decongesting U.P. jails
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to remove the 60-year age bar for the release of life-term prisoners, said the U.P. minister of state (independent charge) of prisons and home guards, Dharamveer Prajapati, while sharing 100 days achievements at a press conference on Thursday. The state government had removed the 60-year age bar last month. Life convicts, in any case, could not be released before completing 60 years of age, he said.
Ludhiana zonal chiefs directed to check waste segregation virtually
With the municipal corporation facing flak over its failure to ensure waste segregation in the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the zonal commissioners to check waste segregation at the secondary dumping points through video conferencing/virtual meetings with the field staff. The zonal commissioners of all the four zones were directed to conduct virtual meetings from 10am till noon.
