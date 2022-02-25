Day 4 of National Science Week celebrations at PAU in Ludhiana

The National Science Week celebrations at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) entered the fourth day on Friday.

Contests such as poster making, cartoon making, debate, essay writing, science model and display, and photography by mobile phone were held during the past four days.

The students made posters on topics ‘Scientific innovations one step towards success’ and ‘Social media changing our life.’ ‘Science makes our way of life change too fast’ and ‘Evolution of science’ were the topics for cartoon making competition. Besides, students debated hotly on the topic ‘Scientific development and innovations have improved human interaction’ and showcased their photography skills on the topic ‘Nature and Science.’

Shyam Sundar Pattnaik, ex vice-chancellor, Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha, urged the youth to derive inspiration from great scientists, who left an indelible mark in the field of science.

Guest speakers Subhash Chander, a scientist from the department of science and technology, Government of India; JS Dhiman, pro vice-chancellor of Guru Kashi University; Jagwinder Jodha, editor (Punjabi); Jayant Sahasrabudhe, national coordinator, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA); and Rajni Sharma spoke on significance of science in present times, contemporary art and science, journey of science literature, milestones of modern science and technology, science and humanity, respectively.

In his welcome address, TS Riar, additional director communication, called upon the youth to develop scientific attitude and temper to cope with the present day challenges of life.

A plantation drive on ‘science behind sapt rishi’ concept of forestry was organised under the guidance of professor and head, department of forestry and natural resources Sanjeev Chauhan, who distributed plants to the participants.

Anil Sharma, coordinator, shared the details of the programme for the next three days.

During the programme, films on the role played by the scientists in availing the independence; biotechnology and resource conservation technologies (tensiometer, leaf colour chart and precision farming) were screened.

In addition, students visited Biotechnology centre, Nanotechnology, Food Industry Business Incubation centre, Rural Science museum and Uppal Museum at PAU.

