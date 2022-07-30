Day 4 of protest at PAU: Students ‘sell tea’, Ludhiana West MLA assures early solution

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 10:22 PM IST
The protesting students of PAU handed over a memorandum to MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi who then asked them to form a five-member panel so that a meeting could be arranged with the officials of the state department to resolve the issue. Students said the agitation would until the government fills the vacancies.
MLA Gurpreet Gogi interacting with PAU students during the protest against the state government in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing their indefinite 24x7 agitation against the state government over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled, members of the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) sold tea by establishing a stall near gate number 1 of the university on Saturday, the fourth day of protest.

MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi met students on Saturday and assured to soon arrange a meeting between them and the state authorities.

Students handed over a memorandum to Gogi who then asked them to form a five-member panel so that a meeting could be arranged with the officials of the state department to resolve the issue. Students said the agitation would until the government fills the vacancies.

Students said 510 posts of agriculture development officer, 150 posts of horticulture development officer, 20 posts of soil conservation officer and 370 posts of agriculture sub-inspector are lying vacant in the state departments. They added that they had also submitted a memorandum with minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar during his visit to Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), but to no avail.

They added that a number of memorandums have been submitted with the previous and current governments, but their demand has been ignored. “Due to this, eligible PhD, MSc and BSc students are unemployed and have been forced to protest,” they said.

In the last two days, students had also polished shoes and sold vegetables to mark protest against the state government.

