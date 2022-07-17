Day after 15-year-old’s murder, two PCR officers deputed at Ludhiana civil hospital

Two police control room (PCR) personnel were deputed at the emergency ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday, a day after the cold-blooded murder of a 15-year-old boy.

According to the police officials, a PCR team will be deputed at the emergency ward for 24 hours in two 12-hour shifts.

Senior medical officer (SMO) of the civil hospital, Dr Amarjit Kaur, said, “We have asked police to depute more personnel at the civil hospital police post. Only three officers, including an ASI, are deputed there currently, even as the hospital sees heavy footfall of patients every day,” said Dr Kaur.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has also written to the local administration and police, demanding adequate security arrangements at the civil hospital, especially the emergency ward, within the next 24 hours. They issued an ultimatum stating that if security isn’t strengthened at hospital, they will shut down services.

Inspector Nardev Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 2 police station, said that apart from deploying a regular PCR team at the emergency wing, he will conduct regular inspections personally. He added that more officers will be deputed at the police post and security arrangements will be strengthened soon.

A group of assailants had on Thursday night hacked a 15-year-old boy to death after barging into the emergency ward of Lord Mahavira civil hospital, Ludhiana. The victim, Sawan Kumar of EWS Colony, along with his elder brother Sumit, had gone to the civil hospital to get a medico-legal report following a scuffle with the accused, said the police.

The assailants chopped off Sawan’s fingers and also injured his elder brother, besides breaking a windowpane and door of the emergency ward. The assailants fled after committing the crime.

The division number 2 police registered a murder case against Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Vikas, Sahil Kumar and their 10 aides, who are yet to be identified. The police have arrested Sahil and Abhishek, while the others are on the run.

