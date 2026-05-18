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Day after break-in bid at his house: Haryana Congress president slams state over law & order

The HPCC president demanded immediate steps to restore law and order. He warned that if the situation does not improve, the Congress will launch state-wide protests

Published on: May 18, 2026 04:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh slammed the Haryana government over the law and order situation in the state after unidentified armed miscreants attempted to break into his ancestral house in Narnaul, saying that the incident reflects the growing insecurity across Haryana.

He alleged that crime in Haryana is at its peak and claimed that the law-and-order system has completely failed. (HT File)

While speaking to the media in Jhajjar, Rao Narender Singh said that if armed miscreants can target the residence of a state party chief, then the situation of an ordinary citizen can easily be imagined. He alleged that crime in Haryana is at its peak and claimed that the law-and-order system has completely failed. He was speaking on the sidelines of the Brijendra Singh Sadbhav Yatra.

Referring to the recent murder case in Subana village of Jhajjar, he said criminals are acting fearlessly in the state. “Major crimes are being reported almost every day, creating an atmosphere of fear among the public,” he alleged.

The HPCC president demanded immediate steps to restore law and order. He warned that if the situation does not improve, the Congress will launch state-wide protests.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Day after break-in bid at his house: Haryana Congress president slams state over law & order
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Day after break-in bid at his house: Haryana Congress president slams state over law & order
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