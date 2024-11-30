Day after discharge from hospital, farm leader Dallewal resumes hunger strike at Khanauri

A day after Jagjit Singh Dallewal was discharged from the Ludhiana hospital, the convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) sat on fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of farmers’ demands. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) Jagjit Singh Dallewal giving water to Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who on Saturday ended his fast-unto-death, which he began on November 26. (HT)

Dallewal replaced Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, who on Saturday ended his fast-unto-death, which he began on November 26.

The decision to end Sukhjit’s fast was taken during a meeting of farmer leaders of Samyukta Kisan Union (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) at the border point.

Hours before beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26, Dallewal was whisked away from the Khanauri border by police and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was discharged on Friday evening.

“Since Dallewal has come back to the protest site and is continuing his fast-unto-death therefore there is no point for Sukhjit Singh to continue his. He had to start his fast-unto-death because Dallewal was detained by Punjab Police,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, KMM convener.

The protesting farm unions on Saturday called off their scheduled gherao of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on December 1.

Farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra said that the gherao of CM’s residence was announced to press for the release of Dallewal from the hospital.

“Gherao of CM’s residence on December 1 was only for the release of Dallewal. Now that he has reached the Khanauri border and is continuing his fast-unto-death therefore, we are calling off our protest outside CM’s residence in Sangrur,” Kotra said.

Farmer unions said that they will now focus on their march to Delhi on December 6.

Meanwhile, the KMM held a meeting at the Shambhu border point in connection with their march to Delhi on December 6.

KMM leader Pandher asked farmers to reach the Shambhu border point in large numbers.

The farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesters have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, claiming that it has not held any talks with them on their issues since February 18.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

AAP govt failed to give MSP on paddy: Jakhar

Chandigarh: The Punjab state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday asked the farmers to raise their voices against the Punjab government’s ‘failure’ to procure paddy on MSP.

In a post on X, Jakhar stated that once again state’s farmers are at a crossroads due to the inefficient administration of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government.

He slammed Punjab government for its failure in awarding MSP on paddy despite the centre government having timely given ₹44,000 crore for the same. He added that the farmers suffered a cut from ₹200 to ₹350 per quintal.

Calling upon the opposition Congress to raise its voice, Jakhar said that despite such mayhem of non-procurement and non-lifting in the markets across Punjab, Congress distanced itself from the issue.

“Instead of acting like a responsible opposition, Congress chose to maintain a stoic silence over the issue. We need someone to raise voice for the underprivileged sections of society and now is the time for farmers to raise their pitch,” he said.