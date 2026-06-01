Day after getting bail, MLA Pathanmajra walks out of Bathinda jail

A day after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted regular bail to AAP MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, in a 2025 rape and cheating case, the legislator walked out of Bathinda central prison on Sunday. AAP MLA from Sanour, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, in a 2025 rape and cheating case, the legislator walked out of Bathinda central prison on Sunday.

After being released from jail, Pathanmajra alleged that he was a victim of a political conspiracy, and implicated in fabricated cases of rape and illegal sand mining.

He told reporters that he was ready to stand with the AAP government if it fulfilled the various demands of his constituency.

Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, was arrested from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on March 25.

He had been on the run in the rape case since September 2 last year after fleeing from Karnal district’s Dabri village when a team of Patiala police went to arrest him.

Pathanmajra was booked at the Civil Lines police station in Patiala on September 1, 2025, under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, Section 376 (2)(n) (repeated rape on same woman) was added, while Sections 494 (marrying against during lifetime of husband or wife) and 495 (concealment of former marriage) were later incorporated through a special report.

Four days later, he was booked by Julkan police under Sections 21(1) (illegal mining activities) and 4(1) (prohibit illegal mining without government permission) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 5.