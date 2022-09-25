Day after his expulsion: Ex-MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia threatens defamation case against AAP leaders

A day after his expulsion from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) for his alleged “anti-party activities”, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia on Saturday said that he would file a defamation suit against AAP’s J&K election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains and other leaders for tarnishing his image.

He said that a conspiracy was hatched against him. Addressing the media persons here, Mankotia said, “I wasn’t aware of a political conspiracy hatched against me. Firstly, I was prompted to join AAP and then baseless allegations were levelled against me. They have tried to murder me politically but I will not let them go scot-free”.

Mankotia, a popular leader from the Udhampur constituency, said that the AAP had promised him to be the face of the party in J&K.

“I had told them that I don’t have any ambitions to be an MLA but I want to be the leader of the people in J&K. Before joining AAP, I had repeatedly sought a meeting with (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal to know his roadmap for J&K but it didn’t happen,” he added.

“Around 15 days back, they again conspired against me and asked me to be their provincial president of AAP, a post which is not in their constitution. The AAP leadership was also against us for joining the people’s demand for a public holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary. Then the allegations of anti-party activities started flying against me. They accused me of being close to the BJP. Now, I have decided to file a defamation suit against their J&K in charge (Harjot Singh Bains) and other leaders, who tarnished my public image and tried to murder me politically,” he said.

Mankotia, who joined AAP five months ago, was sacked from the primary membership of the party on Friday amid speculations that he may join the BJP next month.

On April 8, Mankotia along with former MLA Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, BDC chairmen besides DDC members joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) party at New Delhi.

Mankotia represented Udhampur in the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2014.

In a letter addressed to Mankotia, AAP’s J&K election in charge Harjot Singh Bains noted, “AAP is more vigilant about those who are distracting co-members/co-volunteers from getting their work done or who cause other volunteers to feel uncomfortable or involved in any other anti-party activity. All volunteers/members are expected to treat each other with respect, any discriminatory language or conduct won’t be tolerated. It has come to our knowledge that you are involved in anti-party activities.”

