Day after Ludhiana factory roof collapse, factory owner arrested

Ludhiana A day after four workers died after the roof of a factory in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar of Daba collapsed, police arrested the factory owner Jaswinder Singh Sonu of Dashmesh Nagar on Tuesday
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Four labourers had died after the roof of a factory collapsed during work at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh)

Ludhiana A day after four workers died after the roof of a factory in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar of Daba collapsed, police arrested the factory owner Jaswinder Singh Sonu of Dashmesh Nagar on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused was contemplating to leave the city to avoid arrest. He will be produced before a court on Wednesday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said contractor Mohammad Harun is still on the run and a hunt is on for his arrest.

The accused told the police that he wanted to install machines on the third floor of the factory, but there was less space, so he decided to lift up the roof. Sonu said he contacted Harun, who assured to complete the work in a day without disturbing the factory work. The contractor along with the labourers reached the factory and started work.

He told the police that after the roof had collapsed, he fled out of fear.

