Day on, male friend held for 34-year-old Ludhiana woman’s murder

A day after the murder of a 34-year-old woman, police said they have solved the case with the arrest of her male friend. The accused was identified as Jasveer Singh Jassi, 37, of Dhandra village in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the woman for the past 10 years.

According to officials, the accused suspected that the woman, identified as Sandeep Kaur of Mundian, was developing a relationship with some other man and was planning to go abroad with him. They added that this was the motivation behind the crime.

The accused was identified as Jasveer Singh Jassi, 37, of Dhandra village. Officials said Jasveer is married and has a 4-year-old daughter. Sandeep had divorced her husband about seven years ago and was living with her parents. Her 14-year-old daughter was also living with them.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP City 2) Dev Singh said the police solved the case within six hours and arrested the accused. The police also recovered the knife used in the crime and the car in which the accused took the woman to Gill village from Model Town Extension.

Officials said the victim’s scooter was found parked near a gurdwara in Model Town Extension.

The ADCP added that the woman wanted to go abroad and settle down but the accused wanted her to stay here. He started suspecting the woman of developing relationships with some other man, the ADCP said, and added that the duo had frequent spats over the issue.

He added that when the woman left her house to go to a gurudwara and pay obeisance on Sunday, the accused turned up in his car and made her sit in the vehicle.

According to the ADCP, the accused took her to Gill, where they had another spat. The accused strangled the woman in the car and when she lost consciousness, he slit her throat with a kitchen knife he was carrying, ADCP Singh said.

The accused dumped the body near a railway crossing and escaped, he said.

The ADCP added that the accused was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with the woman, which helped the police in tracing him.

He said it is suspected that this was a pre-planned murder.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh said that a first-information report (FIR) under sections 103 (1) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.

He added that the woman was found murdered near a railway crossing in Gill and the police registered an FIR following a complaint by Shamsher Singh, the woman’s father.