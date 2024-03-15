Day temperature in Chandigarh inching towards 30°C

With the maximum temperature hitting season’s high of 28.2°C on Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to touch the 30°C mark and even go past it by the beginning of the coming week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Tourists at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)

IMD officials said the Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region recently that caused cloudy weather and trace rain on Wednesday had passed now.

Earlier, snowfall in the neighbouring hills was leading to cold winds in the region, but this has also stopped now. As such, a steady rise in temperature is expected.

With no other WD on the horizon for now, rain is unlikely for the next few days, although partly cloudy weather is possible, which may lead to rise in the night temperature.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to climb to 30°C on Monday. By Tuesday, it can even rise up to 31°C. Last year, the hottest day in the month was March 31, when the maximum temperature had soared to 32.7°C.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature rose from 26°C on Wednesday to 28.2°C, 1.6 degree above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature dipped from 14.2°C on Wednesday to 13°C on Thursday, but was still 0.4 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 14°C-15°C.