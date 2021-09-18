Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day's 133mm rainfall surpasses Ludhiana's monthly average for September
chandigarh news

Day’s 133mm rainfall surpasses Ludhiana’s monthly average for September

A monthly average of 109mm is normal for September, but Ludhiana received a record rainfall of 133mm in a single day; so far, the city has received 181mm rainfall this month.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The weather system will remain active in the region till September 20; the intensity of rainfall will gradually lessen. The monthly average for September has been breached in a single day in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The withdrawing monsoon brought 133mm rainfall to the region on Friday, which exceeds the average precipitation for September.

As per the Punjab Agricultural University meteorological department, a monthly average of 109mm is normal for September, but the city received record rainfall of 133mm in a single day. So far, the city has received 181mm rainfall this month.

The present spell of rainfall is in no way harmful for the paddy crop, says an expert. (HT Photo)

Climate change and agricultural meteorology department head Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu said the maximum temperature had plummeted to 28°C, an anomaly for this time of the year. “The temperature dropped by 5.6°C after the rainfall,” she said, adding that more rainfall could be expected in the coming days.

“The weather system will remain active in the region till September 20, but the intensity of the rain will lessen,” said Sidhu.

“The present spell of rainfall is in no way harmful for the paddy crop. It rained for a long time, which will help recharge the groundwater level,”she said.

