Day’s 133mm rainfall surpasses Ludhiana’s monthly average for September

The withdrawing monsoon brought 133mm rainfall to the region on Friday, which exceeds the average precipitation for September.

As per the Punjab Agricultural University meteorological department, a monthly average of 109mm is normal for September, but the city received record rainfall of 133mm in a single day. So far, the city has received 181mm rainfall this month.

The present spell of rainfall is in no way harmful for the paddy crop, says an expert. (HT Photo)

Climate change and agricultural meteorology department head Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu said the maximum temperature had plummeted to 28°C, an anomaly for this time of the year. “The temperature dropped by 5.6°C after the rainfall,” she said, adding that more rainfall could be expected in the coming days.

“The weather system will remain active in the region till September 20, but the intensity of the rain will lessen,” said Sidhu.

“The present spell of rainfall is in no way harmful for the paddy crop. It rained for a long time, which will help recharge the groundwater level,”she said.