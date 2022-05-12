Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Days after RPG attack, gunshots trigger panic in Punjab’s Mohali town

Punjab Police register case after bouncer allegedly opened fire outside Falcon View, a posh apartment complex on Airport Road, in Sector 82, Mohali
The firing took place outside Falcon View, a high-rise residential building owned by real estate baron and Aam Aadmi Party Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 12, 2022 01:07 PM IST
ByHillary Victor

Three days after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, gunshots triggered panic at Falcon View Apartments in Sector 82 on Thursday morning.

Police, on high alert since the May 9 blast, rushed to the posh apartment complex on Airport Road and booked a Chandigarh-based bouncer, Happy Singh, 30, for firing four shots in the air and causing panic. He was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 59 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station, where the intelligence headquarters blast case is also registered.

Sohana police station house officer (SHO) Gurjeet Singh said that Happy had been hired as a bouncer by four Haryana residents, Sumit Kumar, Sagar, Naseeb, and Ravinder Singh, who have been staying on rent in flat number 1004, F Block, 10th floor at Falcon View for the past two years.

On Wednesday night, the four friends, who work from home for a Dubai-based information technology company, went to attend the wedding of Sagar’s cousin in Ambala. The bouncer accompanied them and they returned at 5.15am on Thursday. Happy fired twice in the air with a licensed 12-bore gun and fled.

Residents Welfare Association (RWA) president Group Capt Kuldeep Singh (retd) said, “We got information of firing at 5.23am and informed the security guard, who saw the youngsters along with Happy. The youngsters apologised to the guard. They told him since Happy was drunk, he fired the shots. They assured him that the act would not be repeated. But, again at 6.30am, Happy fired two shots in the air and fled in his Hyundai Creta SUV.

The RWA chief sought police patrolling in the area.

Falcon View is a high-rise residential building owned by real estate baron and Aam Aadmi Party Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh. It is located in front of the corporate office of his real estate company, Janta Land Promoters Limited, in Sector 82, Mohali.

Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

