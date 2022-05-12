AAP picks Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as Chandigarh unit’s co-incharge
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed party’s Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as the co-incharge of its Chandigarh unit.
In the list issued by the party here on Wednesday, Pardeep Chhabra’s name was missing, leading to the speculation that he had been removed from the post that was assigned to him when he joined the party last year after leaving the Congress.
Clearing the air, party’s Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh said, “Pardeep Chhabra is still the party’s co-incharge in Chandigarh. Kulwant Singh has been made co-incharge in addition.”
Meanwhile, a senior party leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Though the party has not officially removed Chhabra from the post, its decision to appoint Kulwant as co-incharge has put a question mark over Chhabra’s role in the party.”
Notably, the party’s move comes two weeks after its six councillors voted against party lines in conjunction with the BJP in the MC General House meeting on an agenda item. The party had served show-cause notices on the councillors, all of whom are considered to be Chhabra’s loyalists. In response to the notice, the councillors had blamed “miscommunication” as the cause behind their votes in favour of the agenda.
Party’s Chandigarh convener Prem Garg, who is on a visit to the USA, said, “I had submitted the councillors’ replies to Jarnail Singh. But since then, I have been in the USA and couldn’t discuss the matter further with the party leaders.”
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony's illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, four arrested
Police arrested four men involved in betting on the ongoing IPL matches following a raid at a rented house in Sector 7 on Tuesday night. They were identified as Rohit Kumar from Vijay Colony, Fazilka; Govinda Ahuja from Hisar, but currently staying in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur; Dineshwar from Fatehabad; and Rohit Bhatia from Gagandeep Colony, Ludhiana. They would change their location every year and take rooms on rent to carry on the betting racket.
Alertness key to deal with sticky bombs: CRPF men told ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra slated to start on June 30, are being sensitised about the threat posed by “sticky bombs”, a senior officer said on Wednesday, asserting that alertness is the best way to deal with the problem. CRPF deputy inspector general Hiranagar Range Devender Yadav said alertness was the key to deal with the threat of sticky bombs.
Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hValmiki'shead. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.
