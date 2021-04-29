Days on, probe panel yet to submit report on Amritsar hospital deaths despite 48-hour deadline

The two-member inquiry committee set up to look into the death of six patients, four of them suffering from Covid-19, due to shortage of medical oxygen in a private hospital in Amritsar on April 24 is yet to submit its report on the incident despite the 48-hour deadline to do so.

The Neelkanth Hospital management had blamed the district administration for the incident, saying they had intimated the officials about the shortage of oxygen a day before the incident.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the Amritsar deputy commissioner to constitute an inquiry panel with instructions to submit a report within 48 hours.

Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira had set up a committee comprising deputy director (local bodies) Rajat Oberoi, who is also incharge of the death analysis committee in the district, and Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh to look into the matter.

“Two of the victims were from Gurdaspur, one from Tarn Taran and three from Amritsar district. We had called their families to record their statement but only three of the six families reported to us. The rest of the families will report on Thursday. We will conclude our findings after recording their statements,” said Rajat Oberoi.

He added, “We have taken the medical records of the six patients in our custody to ascertain the exact cause of their death. We have recorded the statements of the hospital management and doctors who were on duty at the time of the incident. Also, information has been sought from the suppliers to share details on oxygen supplied to the hospital. The report will be submitted on Friday morning.”

The suppliers had restricted the supply of oxygen cylinders to the hospital as it did not clear the pending dues for previous deliveries, it is learnt.

Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh had claimed that the hospital was authorised to admit level-2 Covid-19 patients only but it allowed even critical level-3 patients without informing the health department. Also, the hospital didn’t have any senior doctor on night duty in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Neelkanth Hospital managing director Sunil Devgan had said, “We had been seeking oxygen supply for the last 48 hours but the administration bought cylinders for government hospitals only.”

On the other hand, the DC had said the hospital authorities were at fault as they didn’t inform the administration about the shortage.

The two-member inquiry committee set up to look into the death of six patients, four of them suffering from Covid-19, due to shortage of medical oxygen in a private hospital in Amritsar on April 24 is yet to submit its report on the incident despite the 48-hour deadline to do so. The Neelkanth Hospital management had blamed the district administration for the incident, saying they had intimated the officials about the shortage of oxygen a day before the incident. Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had directed the Amritsar deputy commissioner to constitute an inquiry panel with instructions to submit a report within 48 hours. Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira had set up a committee comprising deputy director (local bodies) Rajat Oberoi, who is also incharge of the death analysis committee in the district, and Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh to look into the matter. “Two of the victims were from Gurdaspur, one from Tarn Taran and three from Amritsar district. We had called their families to record their statement but only three of the six families reported to us. The rest of the families will report on Thursday. We will conclude our findings after recording their statements,” said Rajat Oberoi. MORE FROM THIS SECTION 11 J&K districts to go under 84-hour lockdown from April 29 With Covid care centres full, Kangra DC orders pvt hospitals to reserve 50% beds First conviction: Woodcutter found guilty in Kotkhai rape-murder case Woman burnt alive, six houses reduced to ashes in Shimla blaze He added, “We have taken the medical records of the six patients in our custody to ascertain the exact cause of their death. We have recorded the statements of the hospital management and doctors who were on duty at the time of the incident. Also, information has been sought from the suppliers to share details on oxygen supplied to the hospital. The report will be submitted on Friday morning.” The suppliers had restricted the supply of oxygen cylinders to the hospital as it did not clear the pending dues for previous deliveries, it is learnt. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh had claimed that the hospital was authorised to admit level-2 Covid-19 patients only but it allowed even critical level-3 patients without informing the health department. Also, the hospital didn’t have any senior doctor on night duty in the intensive care unit (ICU). Neelkanth Hospital managing director Sunil Devgan had said, “We had been seeking oxygen supply for the last 48 hours but the administration bought cylinders for government hospitals only.” On the other hand, the DC had said the hospital authorities were at fault as they didn’t inform the administration about the shortage.