DC office goes without water supply for nearly a week

The deputy commissioner's office’s water supply has been disrupted for over a week, after leakage in one of the underground pipes contaminated the water.

The water shortage has affected around 200 employees working in different departments at the DC office. The crisis has been compounded due to the elections, due to which most of the staff is attending work despite the weekend.

While there was no drinking water on the premises, the staffers could not even use the toilet. “We have to visit either the district court complex or the building of the additional deputy commissioner (development) to use the facilities. It is not the first time that a snag has taken place. We need to find a permanent solution to the problem,” the staffer said.

The contractor supervising the work, requesting anonymity, said that the pipe had cracked due to the water pressure, which was a recurring issue. “We have repositioned the pipe, and hopefully the DC office will have water by Monday.”