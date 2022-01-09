Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DC office goes without water supply for nearly a week
chandigarh news

DC office goes without water supply for nearly a week

The deputy commissioner's office’s water supply has been disrupted for over a week, after leakage in one of the underground pipes contaminated the water
HT Image
Published on Jan 09, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The deputy commissioner's office’s water supply has been disrupted for over a week, after leakage in one of the underground pipes contaminated the water.

The water shortage has affected around 200 employees working in different departments at the DC office. The crisis has been compounded due to the elections, due to which most of the staff is attending work despite the weekend.

While there was no drinking water on the premises, the staffers could not even use the toilet. “We have to visit either the district court complex or the building of the additional deputy commissioner (development) to use the facilities. It is not the first time that a snag has taken place. We need to find a permanent solution to the problem,” the staffer said.

The contractor supervising the work, requesting anonymity, said that the pipe had cracked due to the water pressure, which was a recurring issue. “We have repositioned the pipe, and hopefully the DC office will have water by Monday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP