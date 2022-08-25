DC orders probe into collapse of British-era Chakki rly bridge
Five-member panel headed by additional deputy commissioner formed to complete the probe in time-bound manner
AMRITSAR: Pathankot deputy commissioner Harbir Singh on Wednesday ordered a probe into the collapse of around a century-old British-era railway bridge over Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, amid the talk that the bridge has collapsed due to illegal mining on the riverbed and “the government did not take measures to stop it”.
A sizable portion of the bridge on the heritage Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge rail route collapsed due to the gushing flood water earlier this week. Upstream areas of the river witnessed heavy rainfall and cloudburst that caused repeated flash floods. It washed away the bridge. The collapse happened weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities. Around two months ago, train service was suspended in view of the dilapidated condition of the bridge and upcoming rainy season.
To have a time-bound probe, the DC constituted a five-member panel which will be headed by additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Ankurjit Singh, who has a civil engineering degree from IIT Roorkee. Other members will be superintending engineers (SE) of PWD (B&R), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and engineers of Punjab department of water resources. The panel has been asked to complete the probe in two week, said Harbir Singh, while speaking over phone.
Requesting anonymity, a senior official said that illegal mining was a minor factor. “Main factors behind the collapse are not being talked about. For example, the railways cast concrete below the bridge to strengthen the pillars caused a blockade for flow of water. As a result, water finds a way to flow from a small stretch below the bridge on the Punjab side. Consistent flow of water from that stretch weakened the pillars falling in this stretch and they could not face the force of the flash floods. The NHAI has pointed out this factor in its report sent to the railways,” he said.
He said, “A committee constituted by Punjab and Haryana high court six years ago also gave its observation about the bridge. It too stated that the water flowing on the Punjab side is resulting in creation of a gorge in the bed of the river and weakening the pillars of the bridge on this side.”
On August 2, the railway authorities declared the bridge near Pathankot unsafe and unfit for plying of trains on the track. On Tuesday, the railways issued a press release announcing that it has planned to restore the train service by repairing the heritage rail line, but after a few hours, it revoked the release stating revised version of the release will be issued in two days.
HC asks Punjab to probe how drug-related files went missing
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to investigate how files pertaining to orders passed by a trial court and high court in a drugs case went missing from official records in Ferozepur. The matter pertained to a drugs seizure case in which a first information report (FIR) was registered against one Balwinder Singh on February 19, 2016, at the Ferozepur Cantt police station.
I-T dept raids pharma company across states
Suspecting tax evasion, the investigation wing of income tax department conducted simultaneous raids on over 30 premises of Gurmail Brothers - pharmaceutical company in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh among other areas - on Wednesday. The Gurmail family is close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. With its headquarters in Ludhiana, raids were conducted at shops of the group in Pindi street, Model Town, near DMC and CMC hospitals, Pakhowal road etc.
Delhi adds 945 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%
Delhi on Wednesday saw a slight decline in its daily Covid tally after 945 new cases were recorded, which pushed the caseload to 19,96,352, according to the health department's bulletin. Six more patients died on Tuesday and the toll has climbed to 26,442. The total recoveries in Delhi are over 19.65 lakh with 1,285 recuperating from Covid on Wednesday. The positivity rate in Delhi is at 5.55%, compared to 6.14% on Tuesday.
Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986.
Spice of Life | Travelling back in time to good old days at Sanawar
My alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, is celebrating its dodransbicentennial anniversary with various events planned through the year. One such event is a forthcoming book release on Founders Day containing stories written by its alumni and staff. Tales of Sanawar is a collection of anecdotal narrations spanning 175 glorious years of the school's existence. Nostalgia was evident reliving those days when life was simple and unclouded by experiences of loss, failure, judgement or rejection.
