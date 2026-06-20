Around 6.8 lakh voters in Ludhiana district could not be mapped during the Election Commission of India’s pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that concluded last week, with officials successfully tracing and verifying only 20 lakh of the district’s 26.83 lakh registered electors.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said voters categorised as ‘unmapped’ should not be presumed to be ineligible or liable for deletion from the electoral rolls (HT File)

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According to officials, the eight-month exercise achieved a mapping rate of 76.5% and the remaining voters will be covered during the SIR process, which is scheduled to begin on June 25.

Election tehsildar Rajan Dhall said block-level officers (BLOs) physically verified voters at their registered addresses across villages, towns and urban areas during the exercise.

“Our BLOs took the electoral rolls and attempted to trace every registered voter. Those found residing at their listed addresses were physically verified. In cases where voters were not immediately available, BLOs contacted village sarpanches and used available phone numbers to verify their details. Through this process, around 20 lakh voters were mapped,” Dhall said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said voters categorised as ‘unmapped’ should not be presumed to be ineligible or liable for deletion from the electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Election Commission’s SIR process, an unmapped voter is one whose details could not be linked or verified through the reference electoral rolls during the verification exercise. This may occur due to migration, incomplete records, changes in constituency, missing family details or the inability to establish linkage with earlier electoral records, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Election Commission’s SIR process, an unmapped voter is one whose details could not be linked or verified through the reference electoral rolls during the verification exercise. This may occur due to migration, incomplete records, changes in constituency, missing family details or the inability to establish linkage with earlier electoral records, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Being ‘unmapped’ does not automatically mean deletion from the voter list. Such voters may be asked to provide additional information or documents before the final electoral roll is published,” Jain said.

He added that most unmapped voters are expected to be covered through door-to-door verification by BLOs, collection of missing details, document verification, correction of records and the claims-and-objections process.

Officials said only those voters who remain unverified after all stages of scrutiny and verification would be considered for deletion from the electoral rolls.

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