DDC polls: Apni Party, NC upbeat after independents backed by them win

Two independent candidates backed by the National Conference (NC) and the Apni Party won from Drugmulla and Hajin-A district development council (DDC) constituencies in Kashmir on Thursday has raised the morale of both parties who are now looking to build on the momentum with an eye on assembly polls.

Though election dates are yet to be announced, however, there is a possibility that dates can be announced early next year.

The DDC polls were the first big elections ahead of assembly polls and leaders of different political parties ran campaigns both at Dragmulla (Kupwara) and Hajin (Bandipora) to test the strength of its cadres on the ground ahead of big elections in the UT.

In Kupwara’s Drugmulla, independent candidate Amina Majeed (election symbol truck) won the DDC seat by 39 votes.

Majeed was supported by the National Conference (NC) and she officially joined the party today.

On the Hajin-A seat in Bandipora, independent candidate Naza (polls symbol helicopter), who was supported by the Apni Party, won by securing 2,706 votes over Atiqa Begum of the Peoples Conference.

Peoples Conference which was considered strong on both the seats however failed to win any seat despite a hectic campaign.

Apni Party president, Syed Altaf Bukhari termed the win a big success for the party. “Not only we won Hajin but our candidate bagged more than 1500 votes in Dragmulla in Kupwara,” he said adding that assembly elections will be full of surprises. In the last couple of months, Apni Party has held public shows across Kashmir galvanising and preparing its cadres for assembly elections.

The National Conference is also busy counting on the positives after posting a win in Dragmulla in the Kupwara district. Kupwara has six assembly seats.

NC provincial president and senior leader, Nasir Aslam Wani said that NC was always strong in Kupwara. “Peoples Conference won seats in the last DDC polls as they were part of the PAGD alliance. This election will now set the tone for assembly elections and will boost the party cadres in the entire J&K.”

Peoples Conference, spokesman Adnan Ashraf said, “We are still strong in North Kashmir and our candidates performed very well in the Dragmulla and Hajin despite both the areas were never our strongholds.”

In all, the three districts of north Kashmir -- Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore-- have 16 seats.