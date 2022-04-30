Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DDR against MLA: Payal police station sees three SHOs in three days

Sub-inspector Satwinder had accused Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura of misbehaviour and was transferred on April 27 after he had filed a DDR against the latter
Published on Apr 30, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Khanna’s Payal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Satwinder Singh, who had filed a DDR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Payal constituency for misbehaving and threatening, has been transferred to the Police Lines.

Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, who had replaced Satwinder, has also been transferred within 24 hours of his joining.

Now, sub-inspector Amrik Singh has been posted to the Payal police station as SHO on Friday.

Senior officials claimed that it was a routine transfer on administrative grounds.

Sub-inspector Satwinder had accused Giaspura of misbehaviour and was transferred on April 27 after he had filed a DDR against the latter.

He was replaced by Gurpartap Singh, who was the additional SHO at Machhiwara police station.

Merely 24 hours after his joining, Gurpartap was again transferred and replaced by SI Amrik.

Meanwhile, Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said that sub-inspector Satwinder Singh had filed the DDR without his knowledge, following which he was transferred.

“Moreover, there were complaints that he had failed to bring gambling rackets under control in his areas. SI Gurpartap was transferred over some personal reasons,” he added.

