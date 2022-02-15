Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

‘Dead’ man booked for murder attempt in Ludhiana

Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:26 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

In a recent FIR registered against Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and his supporters in an attempt to murder case among other charges, a ‘dead man’ identified as Baldev Raj of Dr Ambedkar Nagar of Model Town, has been named as one of the accused.

The revelation, which has left the Punjab police red-faced, came to light when the son of the accused raised a hue and cry and said his father, who died last year in April, was amongst the accused. The police had registered an FIR on February 8 and also rounded up Bains before letting him off later that day.

Realising the goof-up, the police are tight-lipped as it has caused them much embarrassment. They said they lodged the FIR following the statement of a Congress worker. They also said that the entire matter is under investigation.

Ravi Futta, Baldev Raj’s son, said he came to know about it when he read the copy of the FIR.

He added that he had talked to Bains about it, who assured him that he would raise the issue before the Election Commission and senior police officers.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO, Shimlapuri police station, said he would investigate the matter. Futta should join the probe and produce the death certificate of his father.

