De-addiction centres to have 550 more beds in Ludhiana: Health minister

The Punjab health and family welfare minister, Dr Balbir Singh, on Saturday announced an expansion of de-addiction infrastructure, including 550 new beds and establishment of additional Out-Patient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres in Ludhiana. The announcement came as part of the state government’s “Yudh Nashya Virudh” campaign focused on eradicating drug addiction in Punjab. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh (centre) during a meeting with officials in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to the media, the minister said that Punjab currently have a 480-bed capacity in de-addiction centres and a 550 more beds will further strengthen the capacity. As many as 100 new beds will be allotted to the DMC Hospital, 50 to the CMC, 100 to the upcoming Government Homeopathic Medical College, 190 to nursing college and 200 to a private medical college, alongside beds in two government medical colleges. “New OOAT centres will also be opened based on requirements to ensure accessible, high-quality treatment for addicts,” said the minister.

While reviewing the progress of the anti-drug campaign, the minister outlined Punjab government’s multi-pronged strategy under chief minister Bhagwant Mann. “This includes upgrading existing facilities, opening new OOAT centers, and strict action against drug traffickers with compassionate treatment for addicts,” said Dr Singh.

MLAs Madan Lal Bagga and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain, senior superintendent of police Jyoti Yadav Bains and Dr Ankur Gupta were also present on the occasion.

Dr Singh highlighted that the government will provide skill training tailored to industry needs and agricultural training in high-value crops for addicts from farming backgrounds. “These initiatives are designed to foster self-employment and long-term rehabilitation, ensuring recovering individuals can lead productive lives,” Dr Singh added.

He also highlighted the success of the “Yudh Nashya Virudh” campaign, noting that the drug supply network has been significantly disrupted, with stringent action taken against peddlers.