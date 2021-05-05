Deadliest day in HP as Covid claims 48 lives, infects 3,824

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 3,824 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,10,945.

It was also the deadliest day since the outbreak as 48 people succumbed to the contagion, highest number of fatalities in a single-day since the outbreak. The death count has now reached 1,647.

The active cases in the state have climbed to 23,572, while the recoveries have reached 85,671 after 1,992 people recuperated.

Kangra’s case tally breaches 20,000 mark

Of the new cases, 877 were reported in Kangra alone. The case count in the most populous district in Himachal has breached 20,000 mark.

Kangra also has the more than 5,000 active cases, highest in the state.

The second most populous district Mandi has recorded 802 fresh cases and is followed by Solan with 411 cases. Hamirpur recorded 340 cases, Shimla 323, Sirmaur 270, Una 258, Bilaspur 227, Chamba 158, Kullu 78, Kinnaur 54 and Lahaul-Spiti 26.

State has recovery rate of 77% and death case fatality ratio of 1.5%.

Highest 15 fatalities occurred in Kangra, 11 in Solan, six in Sirmaur, four each in Hamirpur and Shimla, three in Una, two each in Chamba and Kullu and one in Mandi.

Kangra, the worst-hit district in the second wave, is on the top in terms of total case count with 20,447 followed by Shimla with 15,985 cases and Mandi 15,879.

Solan’s case tally has reached 14,129, Sirmaur 8,337, Una 7,819, Hamirpur 7,340, Bilaspur 6,396, Kullu 6,144, Chamba 4,912, Lahaul-Spiti 2,001 and Kinnaur 1,856.

Six more oxygen plants to come up in Himachal: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the Centre has sanctioned six pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants for the state.

He was addressing a meeting of officers of Kangra through videoconferencing.

The plants would come up at civil hospital Palampur; zonal hospital Mandi; civil hospital Rohru; civil hospital Khaneri in Shimla; Dr YS Parmar medical college and hospital in Nahan and regional hospital Solan. He said oxygen production has started in Dharamshala, Mandi and Shimla plants.

A spokesperson said there was no shortage of oxygen supply and beds in the hospitals and efforts were being made to enhance the bed capacity and oxygen supply day by day. As of now, 3,346 beds were available in various health institutes of the state.

The CM said that makeshift arrangements should be made in Paraur to provide additional 250 beds within next 10 days, which would be gradually increased to about 1,000 beds.

Thakur said that private laboratories must be empanelled and requisitioned so that more RT-PCR tests could be conducted.

Thakur said the government has also decided to provide incentives to various categories of doctors and paramedical staff on duty in Covid hospitals. He said that fourth and fifth year MBBS students, contractual doctors and junior/senior residents would be provided an incentive of ₹3,000 per month while nursing, GNM third-year students and contractual lab staffers would get ₹1,500 per month till June 30.

