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Deadline December 2026: PGIMER-PU underpass still at tendering stage

The project, approved in 2019 by then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, has remained stalled for over six years due to design revisions, bureaucratic hurdles and heritage-related clearances

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 06:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The long-delayed pedestrian underpass between Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University (PU) has hit another hurdle, with the UT administration inviting fresh bids for the project after years of inaction.

The underpass is proposed along the busy Madhya Marg near the Sector 11-15 dividing line – one of the city’s most congested stretches. (HT Photo for representation)
The underpass is proposed along the busy Madhya Marg near the Sector 11-15 dividing line – one of the city’s most congested stretches. (HT Photo for representation)

The project, approved in 2019 by then UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, has remained stalled for over six years due to design revisions, bureaucratic hurdles and heritage-related clearances.

Initially slated to begin construction in April 2026, the underpass is yet to see any on-ground progress. The administration had set a December 2026 deadline for completion, but the fresh tendering process indicates further slippage in timelines.

“The work will begin by mid-July as fresh tendering has been completed. There were issues in the previous tendering process, as bidders did not fill out the forms properly,” said an official.

The underpass is proposed along the busy Madhya Marg near the Sector 11-15 dividing line – one of the city’s most congested stretches. It is aimed at providing safe passage to nearly 10,000 daily commuters, including students, patients and attendants.

 
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