Deadlines fixed for providing services in Gurugram and Faridabad

Haryana government has notified 16 services each of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) under the Right to Service Act, 2014 and fixed the deadlines to provide services, according to a notification chief secretary Vivek Joshi has issued. The licences of brick kilns and charcoal kilns will be issued in 30 days

In case of the units within the area of GMDA and FMDA, the change of land use (CLU) permission will be given in 60 days and building plans of sites having CLU permission will be approved in 90 days. The occupation certificate will be issued in 60 days.

The licences of brick kilns and charcoal kilns will be issued in 30 days, while new water supply connections, sewerage and drainage connections (bulk and industrial connections) will be provided in 12 days. New drainage connections will also be issued in 12 days while water leakage and pipe overflow problems will be resolved in three days. Blockage or overflow at the manhole of the main sewer line will be rectified in seven days.

A three-day deadline has been fixed for water supply restoration due to minor problems like breakdown of pumping machinery. The water supply restoration due to major problems like shortage of untreated water, burning of transformer, breakdown of HT/LT lines etc. will be done in six days while water supply restoration due to burning of transformer, breakdown of HT/LT lines, leakage in main water supply line etc. will be done in 10 days.

Duplicate water and sewer bills will be issued in three days and correction of errors in bills will be done in 10 days, according to a statement.