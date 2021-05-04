Death of 66-year-old Covid patient triggers outrage in Ludhiana

High drama took place outside Arora Neuro Hospital near Mall Road as relatives of a 66-year-old woman patient diagnosed with Covid accused the authorities of medical negligence that resulted in the patient’s death.

The woman’s son alleged that his mother died due to lack of oxygen.

He claimed that the cylinder had run out of oxygen and the attending nurse did not change it due to which, his mother’s saturation level dropped and she died.

The deceased is Adesh Rani, whose son Deepak said despite being diagnosed with Covid, but her condition was stable and she even walked to the hospital during her time of admission two days ago.

“We were not satisfied with the treatment she was getting at the civil hospital and decided to shift her here. But, the attending nurses stopped the oxygen flow due to which my mother’s saturation level began to fall. I raised an alarm following which it was learnt that no oxygen was left in the cylinder. After a couple of hours, my mother died. She has not died due to the Covid, but medical negligence,” Deepak alleged.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities termed the allegations baseless and said the woman was admitted to the civil hospital initially.

They said she was brought to their hospital two days ago and was suffering from acute respiratory failure.

A medical expert said that sudden thrombotic complication was witnessed, which resulted in the patient’s death.

Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, while expressing grief over the patient’s death, said, “In this particular case, the patient was sick and brought from civil hospital. We had tried our level best, but could not save the patient. Currently, doctors are under tremendous pressure. They need support, not abuses from people. Our sympathies are with the family, but there has been no lapse in the treatment. We are doing so much to accommodate the patient. We have increased the capacity of the hospital, but one thing needs to be understood that the number of staff and doctors is still the same.”

Division Number 8 station house officer Jaswinder Singh said the matter was being probed.