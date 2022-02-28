Death toll in Una firecracker factory blast rises to 11

The death toll in the Una illegal firecracker factory blast rose to 11 after two more seriously wounded woman labourers succumbed to the burn injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

The deceased have been identified as Shakila, wife of Ali Hasan and Nasrin wife of Chhote, native of Uttar Pradesh, who lived at Santoshgarh town of Una district.

Three seriously wounded people are still undergoing treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, one has shifted to Ambala and two have been discharged.

It is worth mentioning that a blast in an illegally run firecracker factory at Bathu in Tahliwal Industrial Area of Haroli subdivision in Una district had left six people, all of them woman labourers, dead on the spot while 14 were injured.

The state government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident while an SIT constituted by the director-general of police (DGP) is conducting an investigation.

The SIT has so far arrested two people, the manager and labour contractor, in the case. The owner of the premises is still at large and the teams have been sent to nab him.

The state government has announced ₹4 lakh each ex gratia relief to the kin of the deceased while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced ₹2 lakh each from the PM National Relief Fund.