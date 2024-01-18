Deaths of livestock in Bathinda: Foot and mouth disease, nitrogen toxicity in fodder behind mortality: Lab report

Laboratory analysis has concluded that the highly infectious foot and mouth disease (FMD), nitrogen toxicity and two other factors were responsible for the deaths of over 60 cattle and acute sickness among the livestock in two Bathinda villages. Laboratory analysis has concluded that the highly infectious foot and mouth disease (FMD), nitrogen toxicity and two other factors were responsible for the deaths of over 60 cattle and acute sickness among the livestock in two Bathinda villages. (HT File Photo)

Bathinda deputy director of animal husbandry Dr Rajdeep Singh on Wednesday said a detailed programme would be formulated by tomorrow based on the lab reports.

He said 13 more samples would be sent to Jalandhar-based north regional disease diagnostic laboratory for further health analysis.

Veterinary experts had taken five samples from Raike Kalan and Sooch villages this week after a large number of cows and buffaloes were found afflicted with high fever and other ailments and the authorities were inconclusive on the type of infection behind it.

As per the state animal husbandry department, 62 dairy animals have died, and more than 70 animals are under treatment at the two villages of Bathinda.

The deputy director said no new animal mortality was reported in the last 24 hours and surveillance is underway in the affected places.

“The report by the Jalandhar laboratory states that pneumonia and blood infection caused by ticks were among other factors behind the sickness of the livestock. Positive infection of FMD, a contagious viral infection among the cattle, needs more attention as it indicates the animals may not have been administered vaccination,” he added.

The lab reports have also stated that samples concluded nitrogen poisoning as a key factor behind the incidents confirming that the ruminants were fed green fodder with high levels of urea content. Dairy farmers should ensure safe fodder for the animals, added the official.