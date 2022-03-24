Decade after complaint, Ludhiana MC razes illegal building
Taking action against an illegally constructed building after over a decade, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished the top floor (fifth floor) of shop-cum-office (SCO) constructed in Gian Singh Rarewala market near Preet cinema on Wednesday.
The action was taken after the Punjab and Haryana High Court summoned MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and other building branch officials in connection to appear before the court on Wednesday.
As per the information, the building owner was at loggerheads with the complainant as the building owner had stopped the complainant from running a ‘car bazaar’ in the market. The complainant then moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against alleged illegal constructions after MC failed to take any required action.
As per the building branch officials, a portion of the building was also demolished in 2013, but the complainant claimed the action as inappropriate.
The case is still sub-judice in the court. As directed by the court in the last hearing, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and other officials of the building branch appeared before the court on Wednesday, following which the action was taken by the building branch.
Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said action was taken after receiving directions from the MC commissioner and the fifth floor of the building has been demolished. The demolition drive continued for around 8 hours as the floor was demolished using concrete breaking/cutting drills.
