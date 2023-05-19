Decades-old dupatta store reduced to ashes in Ludhiana

In a major fire incident in the city on Wednesday, a decades-old dupatta shop in Field Ganj was left gutted in a blaze. Firefighters trying to douse the flames at Decades old dupatta store Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The fire erupted around 9pm. The owner of the shop had gone home after a good sale at around 8.30 pm only to receive a call at 9 pm informing him that flames of fire were erupting out of his shop.

Merely in 30 minutes, the product of his years of hard work and patience had turned into ash and caused a loss of at least ₹10 lakh.

As per the initial investigation, the fire started after a short circuit in the electricity meter installed outside the shop, even though the main switch of the electricity supply was off, the sparks from the meter reached inside the shop. Along with the main shop facing the Field Ganj Market, the godown was also ravaged by the fire.

“The shop was built brick by brick by my family over the decades, it will take me years to recover,” said Sanjay Bakshi, the owner. He said the roof and walls will require major repair work before starting the business again, the furniture has also been destroyed in the fire. Around four families of the staff, employed at the shop, depends on the business for their livelihood.

The adjoining shops, one hosting a ready-made clothing shop and one eatery, located at some distance, were saved from the effect of fire.

Rajinder Singh, fireman who led the operations said, “As the clothes, including dupattas and ready-made suits are highly inflammable, the fire spread rapidly.”

He added that while the operations of the fire brigade were affected by traffic and congestion in the area, they were able to douse the flames in 20 to 25 minutes.

Major tragedy averted

A major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out at a house adjoining a godown of a gas agency in the Kesar Ganj area in Phullanwal.

The fire brigade received the information at 8 am after which the fire tender from Gill Fire Station rushed to the spot.

Fire department officials said the fire started from the temple which the family had in their house and spread to other rooms.

Before the fire could reach the godown it was brought under control, the officials added.

Locals said a huge tragedy was averted since the fire erupted in the early hours, considering that hundreds of shopkeepers, workers and customers are seen moving in and out of the premises during market hours.

