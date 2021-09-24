Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Decision of Cong's Delhi darbar being imposed on Punjab: Dhindsa
chandigarh news

Decision of Cong’s Delhi darbar being imposed on Punjab: Dhindsa

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) MLA and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday said the recent developments in the Congress, including appointment of new chief minister and his deputies, had made it clear that decisions of the Delhi darbar were being imposed on Punjab without any ground reality
By HT Correspondent
SEP 24, 2021
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) MLA and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said said the recent developments in the Congress, including appointment of new chief minister and his deputies, had made it clear that decisions of the Delhi darbar were being imposed on Punjab without any ground reality. (HT photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) MLA and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday said the recent developments in the Congress, including appointment of new chief minister and his deputies, had made it clear that decisions of the Delhi darbar were being imposed on Punjab without any ground reality.

In a statement, Dhindsa said that Punjab was in dire need of a strong regional party as a third alternative. “The people of Punjab should now realize that the Congress government could not take any decision for the welfare of the people on its own as now it has to depend on the decisions of Delhi darbar (high command),” he added.

He said that it was not only the Congress but also the previous SAD-BJP government which had to act on the cues of BJP. “For a long time now, the ministers of the Punjab government are leaving the people of the state homeless and fighting among themselves for their vested political interests and the people of Punjab are paying the price for the ongoing political tussle,” he said.

The former finance minister said that looking at the activities of the newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi so far, it seemed like he was incapable of taking his own decisions and following the high command and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

