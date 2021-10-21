Decomposing body found in Ambala drain

The decomposing body of an unidentified person was found in a drain along National Highway 44 in Ambala, police said on Wednesday.

The body was mutilated by animals, so it was difficult to establish the gender, said Ram Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala City police station.

It was noticed by passers-by at a desolate location in between the sewage drain near Manji Sahib Gurdwara.

“The deceased seems to have died over a week ago. The body will be sent to BPS Medical College in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan for autopsy. Further investigation will be undertaken as per the report,” Kumar said.