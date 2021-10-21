Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Decomposing body found in Ambala drain
chandigarh news

Decomposing body found in Ambala drain

The body was mutilated by animals, so it was difficult to establish the gender, said Ram Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala City police station
The body was found in a drain along National Highway 44 in Ambala, police said. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 02:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The decomposing body of an unidentified person was found in a drain along National Highway 44 in Ambala, police said on Wednesday.

The body was mutilated by animals, so it was difficult to establish the gender, said Ram Kumar, station in-charge, Ambala City police station.

It was noticed by passers-by at a desolate location in between the sewage drain near Manji Sahib Gurdwara.

“The deceased seems to have died over a week ago. The body will be sent to BPS Medical College in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan for autopsy. Further investigation will be undertaken as per the report,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mohali shooter Hunar bags bronze

Chandigarh man awarded one-year jail for snatching phone, purse

SAD, Congress failed to revive Mohali ISBT: AAP

On Annual Research Day, PGIMER to showcase 576 abstracts; 58 on Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP