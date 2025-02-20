Decongestion of Mohali roads: Chandigarh admn assures action on gurdwara road

Efforts to decongest Mohali’s increasingly busy roads gained momentum in a meeting chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain. Representatives from the Chandigarh administration, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Mohali municipal corporation (MC), Indian Railways, and other key stakeholders gathered to review progress and address outstanding issues. DC Ashika Jain urged both the GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar and Mohali MC commissioner T Benith to expedite progress within their respective departments to alleviate traffic woes for commuters. (HT File Photo for representation)

A key development emerged regarding the Gurdwara Sanjha Sahib Road. The Chandigarh administration assured attendees that the issue of widening this road, a crucial component of GMADA’s project to expand the Sector 48/65 to Dara Studio (Sector 49/64 to Sector 50/63) stretch from a single to a dual carriageway, is under active consideration.

The administration confirmed that legal hurdles within their jurisdiction have been cleared, and the proposal will soon be forwarded to the planning department for further development. The PR 5 road, connecting the road from ISBT-43 to Mohali, is also being considered for improvements.

Indian Railways engineers present at the meeting announced that the JLPL crossing on the Chhat Light Points to Gopal Sweets Road, a known bottleneck during peak hours, will be upgraded to a dual carriageway. A preliminary joint site visit has been conducted, and a formal proposal is being prepared for submission to railway authorities.

Discussions also focused on traffic management improvements, including the construction of slip roads at Cheema Boiler light point (Quark City), the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), and IISER Road. GMADA authorities clarified that the proposed slip road at SCL can proceed. Regarding congestion in roads within PSIEC areas, the PSIEC representative stated that responsibility now rests with the Mohali MC, as the roads have been handed over to the corporation. The DC directed that a formal letter be issued to the corporation to expedite the necessary work.

DSP Traffic Karnail Singh emphasised the need for appropriate safety measures near upcoming roundabouts on Airport Road to minimise accident risks.

GMADA chief administrator Kumar addressed the issue of haphazard parking outside city hospitals, which contributes significantly to traffic congestion. He stated that the GMADA Estate Office has already issued notices to hospitals regarding their designated parking areas, as per approved drawings.

The meeting saw active participation from ADC (G) Viraj S Tidke, ADC (UD) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDMs Amit Gupta, Damandeep Kaur, and Gurmander Singh, alongside other officials.